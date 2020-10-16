Williams and Forrest to wed in November ceremony

Mike and Sandra Williams, and Michelle Thornton, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christina Michelle Williams, to William Lee Forrest, son of Marty and Christine Forrest, all of Warren. Christina is a 2008 graduate of Warren High School. She is currently employed by Burgess Sales & Service.
William is a 2003 graduate of Warren High School. He is currently employed by PotlatchDeltic.
The ceremony and reception will be held on Saturday, November 28 in New Edinburg, AR. Formal invitations have been sent.
