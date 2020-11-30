2020 Free Online Premiere Concert for the Holidays Featuring Jeremy Davis & the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra along with the UAM Jazz Band

After a challenging year, the SEARK Concert Association once again is bringing the arts to Southeast Arkansas with excellence, along with a huge helping of the holiday spirit on December 7.
Jeremy Davis & the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, along with the UAM Jazz Band, will be streaming to a living room near you at 7:00pm for an online event, promising to be a near rival to the in-person performances missed by so many this year.
While the previously scheduled live SEARK performance could not take place last spring in Monticello, due to community health concerns, this fabulous combination’s streamed performance will be fun, exciting, and interactive.
The event, sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust and Union Bank & Trust, is scheduled to premiere directly from the SEARK Concert Facebook page free of charge and open to all.
Jeremy Davis - the group’s Band-Leader, tenor sax, vocals, and “the kingpin” – is a Louisiana native transplanted to Savanna, Georgia following Hurricane Katrina. Clay Johnson – the group’s voice, trombone, and “Mr. Showtime” – has been performing since childhood on stages from New York to Los Angeles. Joining them is The UAM Jazz Band, directed by Jason Smith, which has won numerous national awards for outstanding performance. The combination of these talents promises a one-of-a-kind, elite experience with a local, heart-warming tone right in time for the holidays.
To access the performance and connect with SEARK, visit the SEARK Concert Facebook page (@searkconcert) at 7:00 p.m. on December 7 or visit their website searkconcert.org for instructions to connect to the event without a Facebook account.
No comments:
Post a Comment