40% of Bradley County voters have already cast their ballots

There are over 5,200 registered voters in Bradley County, Arkansas. Seldom do we get close to 50% of those registered to vote, actually taking part in the election process. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, 2,102 votes had been cast during early voting. People were still coming in. According to the County Clerk's Office, almost 300 absentee voter applications have been accepted and sent out and over 250 have been returned. Absentee ballots may still be requested, but must be picked up and returned by election day. No additional ballots will be mailed out due to the time left before election day.
Registered voters may continue to vote from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 2. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Remember, voters may cast their vote at any voting location election day.
Voting locations for November 3 are: Donald W. Reynolds YMCA, Warren Housing Authority, Banks Community Center, Hermitage Community Center, Eagle Lake Baptist Church and Saline Baptist Church. Any voter in Bradley County may vote at any of the six locations. All early voting is to be conducted at the Bradley County Courthouse. For any information contact the Bradley County County Clerk's Office by calling 870-226-3464.
No comments:
Post a Comment