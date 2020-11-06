A breakdown of the local election in the City of Warren

Salineriverchronicle.com reported the total 2020 vote count for all of Bradley County Tuesday night. You can still find that information on the website. To give our readers a closer look at the 2020 race from a local perspective, salineriverchronicle.com staff have pulled the city of Warren numbers out of the Bradley County total for several key races. The percentages have been rounded off and do not include the votes cast for candidates that received only a marginal number of votes. These percentages include the combination of Wards 1, 2 and 3 of the city of Warren.
City of Warren:
President
Biden-57% (D)
Trump-43% (R)
U.S. Senate
Harrington, Jr.-50.1 (L)
Cotton-49.9 (R)
4th District Congress
Hanson-54% (D(
Westerman-46% (R)
St. Rep., District 8
Ogburn-54% (D)
Wardlaw-46% (R)
St. Senate, District 26
Cheatham-63% (D)
Gilmore-37% (R)
Issue One, 1/2% sales tax in constitution for Hwys, roads and city streets
For-69%
Against-31%
Issue Two, changes term limits, removes lifetime term limits
For-58%
Against-42%
The city of Warren voter turnout was nearly 63%. The total turnout for Bradley County was 69%. Both are very high as compared to past elections. The numbers clearly show a substantial divide between Warren municipal voters and those in the remainder of the county and Hermitage and Banks.
Please note: salineriverchronicle.com is in the process of working to get the breakdown totals from the surrounding rural areas of Bradley County, including those from Hermitage and Banks. We are planning on publishing a separate article with that vote total breakdown.
