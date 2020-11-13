A breakdown of the local election(Part II: Rural Bradley County)

North Box
President of United States
Biden-11%
Trump-87%
U.S. Senate
Harrington-11%
Cotton-89%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-10%
Westerman-89%
State Senate
Cheatham-20%
Gilmore-80%
State Legislature
Ogburn-12%
Wardlaw-88%
Judge
Hamilton-46%
Puryear-54%
The North Box voted for Issues 1 & 2 and against the existing school millage by 50.45 %
South Box
President of United States
Biden-12%
Trump-87%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-11%
Cotton-89%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-10%
Westerman-89%
State Senate
Cheatham-17%
Gilmore-83%
State Rep.
Ogburn-10%
Wardlaw-90%
Judge
Hamilton-46%
Puryear-54%
The South Box voted for issue 1 and against issue 2. It voted against the existing school millage by 54%
City of Banks
President of the United States
Biden-20%
Trump-80%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-14%
Cotton-86%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-16%
Westerman-77%
State Senate
Cheatham-28%
Gilmore-72%
State Rep.
Ogburn-19%
Wardlaw-81%
Judge
Hamilton-72%
Puryear-28%
Banks voted for issue 1 and tied 50%/50% on issue 2. Banks voted against the existing school millage 53%.
Banks Rural
President of the United States
Biden-28%
Trump-70%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-22%
Cotton-78%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-25%
Westerman-71%
State Senate
Cheatham-27%
Gilmore 73%
State Rep.
Ogburn-26%
Wardlaw-74%
Judge-Hamilton-65%
Puryear-35%
Banks Rural voted for both issues 1 & 2 and for the school millage 51% to 49%.
Springhill
President of the United States
Biden-6%
Trump-93%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-5%
Cotton-95%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-6%
Westerman-94%
State Senate
Cheatham-16%
Gilmore-84%
State Rep.
Ogburn-11%
Wardlaw-89%
Judge
Hamilton-73%
Puryear-27%
Springhill voted for issue 1 and against issue 2. They voted against the school millage 60%.
City of Hermitage
President of the United States
Biden-41%
Trump-56%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-34%
Cotton-66%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-37%
Westerman-59%
State Senate
Cheatham-45%
Gilmore-55%
State Rep.
Ogburn-35%
Wardlaw-65%
Judge
Hamilton-70%
Puryear-30%
Hermitage voted for issues 1 and 2 and passed a city sales tax 64% to 36%.
Hermitage Rural
President of the UNited States
Biden-11%
Trump-88%
U.S. Senate
Harrington-11%
Cotton-89%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-9%
Westerman-89%
State Senate
Cheatham-10%
Gilmore-90%
State Rep.
Ogburn-10%
Wardlaw-90%
Judge
Hamilton-63%
Puryear-37%
Hermitage Rural voted for issues 1 and 2.
Eagle Lake
President of the United States
Biden-16%
Trump 81%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-16%
Cotton-84%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-18%
Westerman-81%
State Senate
Cheatham-26%
Gilmore-74%
State Rep.
Ogburn-18%
Wardlaw-82%
Judge
Hamilton-73%
Puryear-27%
Eagle Lake voted 50%-50% on issue 1 and passed issue 2.
Jersey
President of the United States
Biden-38%
Trump-59%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-38%
Cotton-58%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-39%
Westerman-58%
State Senate
Cheatham-44%
Gilmore-56%
State Rep.
Ogburn-38%
Wardlaw-62%
Judge
Hamilton-78%
Puryear-22%
Jersey voted for issues 1 and 2.
Johnsville
President of the United States
Biden-30%
Trump-67%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-30%
Cotton-70%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-30%
Westerman-68%
State Senate
Cheatham-43%
Gilmore-57%
State Rep.
Ogburn-32.5%
Wardlaw-67.5%
Judge
Hamilton-69%
Puryear-31%
Johnsville voted for issues 1 and 2.
Marion
President of the United States
Biden-5%
Trump-94%
U. S. Senate
Harrington-6%
Cotton-94%
U. S. Congress
Hanson-4%
Westerman-95%
State Senate
Cheatham-10%
Gilmore-90
State Rep.
Ogburn-9%
Wardelaw-91%
Judge
Hamilton-58%
Puryear-42%
Marion passed issue 1 and defeated issue 2.
