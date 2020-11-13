Friday, November 13, 2020

A breakdown of the local election(Part II: Rural Bradley County)


In the days immediately following the election of November 3, 2020, salineriverchronicle.com reported the final results of the votes cast in Bradley County and followed up with the vote totals of only the City of Warren.   We noted the differences in the percentages candidates received county wide versus solely within the Warren city limits.  The following are the breakdowns of the voting precincts in Bradley County, not counting the three wards of the City of Warren.  Remember Issue 1 was to place a permanent sales tax in the Arkansas Constitution for highways and roads, and Issue 2 expands the term limit law.  The school millage was voted on only by voters of the Warren School District and was to maintain the existing millage.  It was not an increase.

North Box
President of United States
Biden-11%
Trump-87%

U.S. Senate
Harrington-11%
Cotton-89%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-10%
Westerman-89%

State Senate
Cheatham-20%
Gilmore-80%

State Legislature
Ogburn-12%
Wardlaw-88%

Judge
Hamilton-46%
Puryear-54%

The North Box voted for Issues 1 & 2 and against the existing school millage by 50.45 %

South Box
President of United States
Biden-12%
Trump-87%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-11%
Cotton-89%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-10%
Westerman-89%

State Senate
Cheatham-17%
Gilmore-83%

State Rep.
Ogburn-10%
Wardlaw-90%

Judge
Hamilton-46%
Puryear-54%

The South Box voted for issue 1 and against issue 2.  It voted against the existing school millage by 54%

City of Banks

President of the United States
Biden-20%
Trump-80%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-14%
Cotton-86%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-16%
Westerman-77%

State Senate
Cheatham-28%
Gilmore-72%

State Rep.
Ogburn-19%
Wardlaw-81%

Judge
Hamilton-72%
Puryear-28%

Banks voted for issue 1 and tied 50%/50% on issue 2.  Banks voted against the existing school millage 53%.

Banks Rural
President of the United States
Biden-28%
Trump-70%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-22%
Cotton-78%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-25%
Westerman-71%

State Senate
Cheatham-27%
Gilmore 73%

State Rep.
Ogburn-26%
Wardlaw-74%

Judge-Hamilton-65%
Puryear-35%

Banks Rural voted for both issues 1 & 2 and for the school millage 51% to 49%.  

Springhill
President of the United States
Biden-6%
Trump-93%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-5%
Cotton-95%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-6%
Westerman-94%

State Senate
Cheatham-16%
Gilmore-84%

State Rep.
Ogburn-11%
Wardlaw-89%

Judge
Hamilton-73%
Puryear-27%

Springhill voted for issue 1 and against issue 2.  They voted against the school millage 60%.

City of Hermitage
President of the United States
Biden-41%
Trump-56%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-34%
Cotton-66%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-37%
Westerman-59%

State Senate
Cheatham-45%
Gilmore-55%

State Rep.
Ogburn-35%
Wardlaw-65%

Judge
Hamilton-70%
Puryear-30%

Hermitage voted for issues 1 and 2 and passed a city sales tax 64% to 36%.

Hermitage Rural
President of the UNited States
Biden-11%
Trump-88%

U.S. Senate
Harrington-11%
Cotton-89%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-9%
Westerman-89%

State Senate
Cheatham-10%
Gilmore-90%

State Rep.
Ogburn-10%
Wardlaw-90%

Judge
Hamilton-63% 
Puryear-37%

Hermitage Rural voted for issues 1 and 2.

Eagle Lake
President of the United States
Biden-16%
Trump 81%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-16%
Cotton-84%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-18%
Westerman-81%

State Senate
Cheatham-26%
Gilmore-74%

State Rep.
Ogburn-18%
Wardlaw-82%

Judge
Hamilton-73%
Puryear-27%

Eagle Lake voted 50%-50% on issue 1 and passed issue 2.  

Jersey
President of the United States
Biden-38%
Trump-59%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-38%
Cotton-58%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-39%
Westerman-58%

State Senate
Cheatham-44%
Gilmore-56%

State Rep.
Ogburn-38%
Wardlaw-62%

Judge
Hamilton-78%
Puryear-22%

Jersey voted for issues 1 and 2.  

Johnsville
President of the United States
Biden-30%
Trump-67%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-30%
Cotton-70%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-30%
Westerman-68%

State Senate
Cheatham-43%
Gilmore-57%

State Rep. 
Ogburn-32.5%
Wardlaw-67.5%

Judge
Hamilton-69%
Puryear-31%

Johnsville voted for issues 1 and 2.

Marion
President of the United States
Biden-5%
Trump-94%

U. S. Senate
Harrington-6%
Cotton-94%

U. S. Congress
Hanson-4%
Westerman-95%

State Senate
Cheatham-10%
Gilmore-90

State Rep.
Ogburn-9%
Wardelaw-91%

Judge
Hamilton-58%
Puryear-42%

Marion passed issue 1 and defeated issue 2.
at 2:21 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)