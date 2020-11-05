BCMC to Host Emergency Blood Drive Nov. 10

WARREN, Ark. (11/4/20) – Bradley County Medical Center will host an emergency LifeShare Blood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The blood drive will take place in the LifeShare mobile unit in the BCMC Rural Health Clinic parking lot. The BCMC Rural Health Clinic is located at 304 East Central Street across the street from BCMC’s ER entrance.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant decrease in blood donations, which has led to a shortage in the blood supply on a regional and national level. It is important if you are able to give blood to do so because our region greatly needs its blood supply replenished.
Around 1 in every 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One blood donation, approximately one pint of blood, can save up to three lives.
It is safe to donate blood. The COVID-19 coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La. in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.
No comments:
Post a Comment