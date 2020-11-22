Bill Lawrence Named UAM 58th Distinguished Alumnus

During commencement ceremonies at UAM, conducted Friday, November 20, Bill Lawrence, a native of McGhee, Arkansas was named the 58th Distinguished Alumnus. Mr. Lawrence attended the university when it was then Arkansas A & M, and earned his Bachelor of Science in physical education in 1967. He was a four-year starter for the Boll Weevils, served as team captain, was named outstanding player in 1965, and helped win two Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference Championships.
During his coaching career, Mr. Lawerence was selected as baseball coach of the year twice, was nominated as Arkansas Baseball Coach of the Year, and was well known for adding and developing additional sports programs. He later moved into the role of principal, serving at Strong and Gillett. Mr. Lawernce ended his public education career after serving as superintendent at both Wheatley and Hampton school districts.
IN 1984, Bill and his wife Doris shifted industries and bought Delta Pest Control. The family-owned company that started with only four employees expanded over several decades, and now employs more than 46 people, with offices in Bill's hometown of McGhee, as well as in Russellville where he and Doris currently reside. Lawrence's company is the largest pest control business in Arkansas.
UAM Chancellor Dr. Doss stated that "UAM is thankful that Mr. Lawrence's connection to UAM did not end at graduation. In 2014, he was named the UAM Alumni Achievement and Merit recipient. He continues to connect with his former teammates and classmates, and is a strong advocate for UAM." Dr. Doss went on to say that "UAM is proud that Mr Lawrence and his wife are part of the UAM family."
