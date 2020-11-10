Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 2021 t-shirt design contest is open for submissions

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee is accepting submissions for the 2021 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival T-shirt design contest. The winning entry will be used as the official design to be printed on the 2021 t-shirt, and/or on souvenirs, posters, brochures, and other media used to publicize the 2021 festival. All sales will go to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival and the winner’s original artwork remains the property of BCPTF. Incorporation of elements representing the rich heritage of the festival are encouraged.
Judging: Three finalists will be selected from all entries. The final winner will be selected from the top three finalists. Contest winner will be notified by letter.
Award: Winning artist will receive: $200 and the first t-shirt of the 2021 festival.
Entry Deadline: Friday, January 29, 2021 @4:30pm
Entry Forms: You can pickup an entry form at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce or download it at www.pinktomatofestival.com
Pickup: The winning entry will remain the property of BCPTF. All other artwork may be picked up at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 104 Myrtle after the festival.
No comments:
Post a Comment