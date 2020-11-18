City of Warren Ways & Means works to finalize 2021 budget

The Warren City Council Ways & Means Committee met Monday, November 16 to work on finalizing the City's 2021 budget for presentation to the full City Council at the December meeting. Presiding was Council Member Chairman Dorothy Henderson. Present were committee members Memory Frazer and Emily Moseley. Also present was Mayor Pennington and administrative staff.
Chairman Henderson went over the purpose of the meeting and made some detailed comments. She asked Mayor Pennington to make comments and several questions were asked by committee members, led by Chairman Henderson. Items discussed were funds for the Shooting Range, Cultural Center repairs, removal of the old Bryants building on Main Street, a new fire pumper engine, funding for a generator and work on the Depot Building. Chairman Henderson indicated she thought an estimate for repairs to the Westside Pool and additional street paving would be provided so a decision could be made as to how much more should be placed in the budget. She had also wanted additional discussion of salaries. The committee voted to recommend the budget as it currently stands. The total general fund budget was set at $2,397,000.00. This leaves an estimated surplus of $650.00. The budget includes a 2% employee raise. The general consensus was that future amendments will be considered into 2021.
There have been detailed discussions by the committee about increasing salaries more, with an emphasis on the need to improve police and fire salaries greater than 2%. It was noted the city has strong cash balances that could be used in 2021 to improve the salaries. Council Member Moseley voiced her concern about the future impact of covid and other economic issues on the budget. Council Member Burks-Frazer stated she felt other expenses could be looked at later, such as the pool and streets.
The full Council will have to consider the budget and can amend or make changes. The Council still must approve contracts for service such as the Chamber, BCEDC or any other third party that the city chooses to contract with for services. That was not acted upon by the committee.
Chairman Henderson will present the proposed budget at the December,2020 full council meeting for consideration and potential action.
