City/County Thanksgiving schedules announced

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage pick up on the 26th and 27th. The City Emergency Services Center ( Police and Fire Departments ) will be opened and fully staffed.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed November 26th and 27th and the County Landfill will be closed. There will be no garbage pick up on those days. Thursday's route will be picked up Wednesday the 25th and Friday's route will be collected Monday the 30th.
Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!
