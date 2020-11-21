CMC Recognized for Performance Leadership in Outcomes on National Rural Health Day

WARREN, Ark. (11/19/20) – As part of National Rural Health Day, Bradley County Medical Center, today announced it has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in Outcomes. The Performance Leadership Award program utilizes the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® to recognize top quartile performance among Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals.
BCMC was one of five hospitals in Arkansas to be honored for Performance Leadership in Outcomes. “For Bradley County Medical Center to be recognized for our quality outcomes in the challenging environment that COVID has placed upon us is truly a testament to the diligence of the staff at BCMC,” CEO Steve Henson said. “This reinforces my belief that when you are a patient here you are not a number. We are hometown people, taking care of our hometowns.”
Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on publicly available data sources, the INDEX methodology is the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs, rural health safety net-related research, and legislative initiatives. Performance Leadership Award recipients are rural hospitals ranking in the 75th percentile or above in the INDEX performance pillars for Quality, Outcomes, or Patient Perspective.
“Despite the fact that COVID-19 has created greater instability across the rural health safety net, we continue to see countless examples of rural hospitals rising to the challenge to serve their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “I believe this dedication to mission and drive to overcome unexpected challenges echoes the long-standing commitment among rural hospitals to deliver high-quality care. We are thrilled to honor this year’s top quartile performers.”
“Across the nation, rural hospitals have been working exceptionally hard to adjust to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it has not been an easy year, I believe the perseverance displayed by rural hospitals and their partners at the State Offices of Rural Health exemplifies the true spirit of National Rural Health Day,” said Teryl Eisinger, Chief Executive Officer, NOSORH. “We are delighted to join The Chartis Center for Rural Health in honoring the 2020 Performance Leadership Award winners.”
For the latest news and updates regarding BCMC please like the Bradley County Medical Center Facebook page. To keep up with the most recent news and updates for the BCMC Rural Health Clinic, please like the BCMC Rural Health Clinic page on Facebook.
