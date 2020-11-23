CNA offered at SEACBEC

Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center (SEACBEC) has partnered with the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology- McGehee to offer a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course for high school students. SEACBEC Seniors enrolled in the class must be on the path to being a medical completer in the Medical Professions Program of Study. CNA and Pharmacy Tech are two new courses added to SEACBEC’s Health Science department. Currently, 10 high school students are enrolled receiving dual credit for high school and college. Students will complete the course in May as well as take
the licensing exam. Nursing Assistants provide Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses with assistance by performing tasks related to patient care in nursing homes, hospitals, and clinics. With the increased need of health professionals, the partnership allows UAM-McGehee to offer a Nursing Assistant course for adults in the evening at Warren, AR on the SEACBEC campus. The first group will complete the class in December. Another adult class is open for enrollment at this time for the spring semester. The class will start on January 13, and be from 6-9pm, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings. The deadline to apply is December 23, and an application can be found online at www.UAMont.edu. Space is limited in the class, so please submit an application as soon as possible. For more information call 870-460-2130. Upon completion of the program, students earn a certificate of proficiency through UAM-McGehee.
