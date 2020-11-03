Commodities set for November 20 in Bradley County

SEACAC will be issuing Commodities on a Drive Thru bases. Everyone will need to remain in their vehicles. Commodities will be brought to your vehicles. Please follow the IN and OUT signs to stay in line.
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will receive U.S.D.A food commodities. Items available will be: Cheese, Chicken Boneless Breast, Chicken Fajita Strips, Applesauce, Instant Milk, Peaches, Pears, Spaghetti Sauce, Raisins, Rice, Vegetable Soup, Apple Juice, Grapejuice, Potatoes Dehydrated. (English) The rules for acceptance and participation in the U.S.D.A 's Temporary Emergency Program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, national origin, political affiliation, or veteran status. (Spanish) "Las reglas para ser aceptado o ser un participante para el program. Es el mismo para todos no importa tu color, raza, nacionalidad, sexo, edad, o si eres deshabilitado” This institution is an equal opportunity provider. (Spanish) Esta institucion es un proveedor igual de oportunidad. If your household's income is at or below the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive surplus commodities. Households must meet income guidelines, live in the county that you apply for commodities, and show some type of identification (driver's license, or other photo identification, etc.)
- Ashley County: Monday, November 16, 2020 8:00 a.m. at the Ashley County Fairgrounds, Hamburg, AR; Contact Cindy Griever at 870-853 8606
- Chicot County: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 8:00 a.m. on Main St., Lake Village, AR; Contact Simone Brown at 870-265-3379
- Desha County: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 8:00 a.m. at Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont St. Dumas, AR; Contact Melvin Newman at 870-222-3392
- Drew County: Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:00 a.m. at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 312 E. Oakland., Monticello AR.; Contact Natasha Ware at 870-460-0842
- Bradley County: Friday, November 20, 2020 8:00 a.m. at the Central Office, 1208 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR.; Contact Christina Harding at 870 226-2668
