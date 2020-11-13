Features: Pastime: Band Banquet Fried Chicken

By Maylon Rice
This Pastime always surfaces in early November each year and harkens me back a crisp, golden fired memory of band banquets and fried chicken.
How can you have a memory of two things like the Marching Lumberjack Band Banquets and fried chicken?
The two seemingly unrelated items were – well staples – and both always on the menu for that event.
In the days before the Arkansas Activities Association expanded prep football into playoffs at the district, regional and even state level, football ended when the regular season ended. The Lumberjacks were often 7-2-1 or 7-3 and usually somewhere in the rankings for a conference title.
