Former Warren resident selected for national history program

Brooke Harton, a Warren High School graduate, now the library media information specialist at College Hill Middle School in Texarkana, is one of 58 teachers worldwide to be selected for a National History Day professional development program.
Harton, who taught two years at North Heights Jr High in Texarkana, and is now at College Hill Middle School, will join 57 other history teachers from across the country and the world in taking part in the National History Day® (NHD) fall professional development program designed to help teachers make courses more engaging by using the online Library of Congress for student research in the future.
The course will take place over several months, in which Harton and her fellow teachers will gain knowledge for teaching the use of primary resources to their students.
"I challenge my students to ask questions and to inquire as to why certain documents were preserved and why it is important to think like a historian," Harton told the Texarkana Gazette. She continued, "Historical documents are so much more than just words on a page. It's our responsibility to keep history alive and to share it with everyone."
Harton obtained her masters degree earlier this year.
