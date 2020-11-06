GFWC Warren Woman's Club hears program on arts and culture

GFWC Warren Woman’s Club met on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the First Freewill Baptist Church. Hostess and Co-Hostess were Judy Braswell and Jane Powell. Thirteen members were present - masked, and social distancing.
Jonalyn Reep introduced Dr. Sue Martin who presented a program on arts and culture. Dr. Martin is a long time resident of Warren, a retired educator, and lately a talented and respected artist. Dr. Martin helped members complete a Christmas picture which they could mail to a photographer in Little Rock who specializes in producing and printing personal note cards using their drawing.
In support of World Food Day, members brought non-perishable food items which were donated to the Warren/Bradley County Food Bank. Pictured are: Front row, Glenda Cross, Joen Bryant, Jan McLemore, President Diane Parnell, Sandra Gatling, Clydine Davis, Jonalyn Reep, Jane Powell. Back row, Jan Smalling, Judy Braswell, Jennifer Taylor. Not pictured are Diane Purvis and Judy Gibson.
No comments:
Post a Comment