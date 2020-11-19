Hermitage City Council revises 2020 budget, ddopts 2021 budget

Three of the four council members of the Hermitage City Council took part in the November 17, 2020 monthly meeting. Two were present and one participated by phone. Mayor Kendrix presided. Also present were City Treasurer Angela Dawson and Police Chief Ben Poole.
One person, Mr. Eddie Wells presented questions to the Council through Chief Poole. Chief Poole stated each question:
1. Mr. Wells wants information on a city easement on 4th Street.
2. Mr. Wells asked for drainage work to be done that is affecting his property, according to him.
3. Mr. Wells wanted to know about a structure in an alleyway that he thinks should be removed.
Mayor Kendrix responded to each question. She indicated the easement does exist and is usable. She stated she would look into the drainage matter. She indicated there was no problem with the alleyway or was unsure what was desired to be done by Mr. Wells.
Chief Poole recorded the presentation of the questions and the responses and planned to send them to Mr. Wells. Mr. Wells has been to the last several city council meetings talking about these issues.
The council then approved the previous meetings' minutes and then heard reports from the following:
*Police-8 citations issued last month
*Fire-no fires for month
*Water-wells lost power for a time but generator kept one working.
*Sewer-all in compliance
*Animal Control-all in order
*Disaster Response Team-has not met
The council then voted to pass resolution 107C-2020 to revise salaries.
They then passed resolution 115-2021 appropriating 2021 salaries.
Next the council revised the 2020 budget by moving funds from several accounts to balance the current years budget. The members then adopted the 2021 budget. Mayor Kendrix told the council that the city will receive over $32,000.00 in federal CARES ACT money which will help the city recoup covid-19 expenses. She also noted the 2021 budget includes estimated revenue from the recently adopted one cent sales tax for the city.
During the mayor's report, Mayor Kendrix informed the council she is working on food distribution for those in need. She stated the city should get a new police car within 6-8 weeks.
The mayor indicated that plans are underway for Communities Unlimited to do a special story on Hermitage, consisting of interviews and video. More information will be forthcoming.
