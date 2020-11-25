Hospital Board is briefed by private contractor

Members of the Board of Bradley County Medical Center were briefed in detail by a representative of MOS, a firm that is providing services for the hospital, including medical records, billing, collections and registration. The company has rehired almost all hospital employees who had been carrying out the services as hospital employees. It is the hospital board's intention to get productive benefits at a cost savings. The report was provided by phone due to covid guidelines.
Prior to the start of the regular board meeting, the annual meetings of the Bradley County Medical Foundation, Bradley Medical Services and Bradley Medical Systems were conducted.
Board Chairman Freddie Mobley called the regular meeting to order and the minutes of the previous meeting were approved. Leslie Huitt gave a comprehensive financial report and answered questions. She informed the board columns remain down from last year but for the previous month several areas of the hospital saw increases in activity. The hospital experienced a $66,000.00 operating loss. Ms. Huitt stated that if not for bonuses paid out to employees, the hospital would have had a small profit. Board members were informed that the hospital sales tax generated just under $100,000.00 for the month.
On a motion by Dr. Wharton, the board approved the following medical staff recommendations:
- Donnie Bryant, DDS, reappointed
- Lisa Holaday, M.D.,ER Family Medicine, reappointed
- Bradley Fogel, D.O., Pathology, reappointed
- Garett Gates, CRNA, reappointed
- Susan Henry, LCSW, reappointed
- Karen Richardson, APRN, reappointed
- Suzanna Chatterjee, M.D.,OB/GYN, appointed
CEO Steve Henson gave the administrative report. He indicated the hospital has space to handle current needs including covid, but is lacking sufficient staff, which is an issue throughout the State of Arkansas and much of the nation. He told the board that he hopes to have vaccines for covid by late December. Mr. Henson indicated there remains a lack of long term studies of the vaccines but the emergency nature of the covid pandemic is speeding up approval. He went on to say that hospitals and doctors are experiencing a lack of patients for regular treatments due to their fear of visiting medical facilities due to covid. Mr. Henson reported hospitals nationwide continue to close or file bankruptcy. He said it is a difficult time for medical facilities.
The board then approved the following purchases utilizing sales tax funds:
1. 45 new IV pumps to replace outdated units-cost $142,000.00
2. IT firewall for computers for protection of data-cost $22,000.00
3. Four vetal monitors-cost $39,500.00
The equipment is modern and up to date technology.
CNO Sarah Tucker reported on the need to locate suitable and trained staff and the difficulties being faced. She indicated the new equipment approved will help with medical records and be able send information on patients directly to attending physicians at their offices or homes as necessary.
The board than reviewed and approved the following annual documents:
- conflict of interest policy
- Auxiliary policy
- Bradley County Medical Center Board Bylaws
- Bradley County Medical Staff Bylaws
- Medical Staff Required Committee
- Medical Staff Officers
- Home Health Bylaws
- Quailty Improvement Plan/Policy
- Financial Assistance Policy
- Exposure Plan
- HIPPAA/Compliance Policy
The board then reelected the following board officers:
Freddie Mobley-Board Chairman
Joe Don Greenwood-Vice Chairman
Kristi McDuff-Secretary
The board then went into executive session. Upon returning to regular session no action was taken. The board will meet again December 29, 2020.
