New Edinburg holding holiday lights tour

Re-New-ing Edinburg is sponsoring a Tour of Holiday Lights to showcase the outside decorations of properties in the 71660 zip code and spread holiday cheer while “social distancing”. Entries will be judged by Santa Claus on December 18 and 19th when he visits the New Edinburg Community Center and drops off presents for area children. Winners will be announced on the re-New-ing Edinburg Face book page on Sunday, December 20. The first-place entry will be awarded a $100 cash prize, second place will receive $75 and third place $50.
To register your entry for the Holiday Light tour, go to the re-New-ing Edinburg face book page and message your request to enter the lighting contest, your name, address of your lighting display and phone number or contact Roger McClellan at 870-643-0150. Please be aware that by entering the contest your area will incur additional traffic during the tour, but you will be spreading holiday cheer to those wishing to take the tour. A map of the entries will be posted on face book and will be available at the New Edinburg Community center during Santa’s visit.
