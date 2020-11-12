One taken to the hospital in Monday evening vehicle accident in Warren

A two vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler occurred Monday, November 9, 2020 at the conjunction of US Highway 63 and Smith Road in Warren, resulting in one driver being transported to the Bradley County Medical Center.
During the evening of November 9, an 18-wheeler turning onto Smith Road was struck by a car traveling north on US Highway 63. The driver of the car was extricated from the vehicle by the Warren Fire Department and taken to the hospital. Both the Warren PD and the Arkansas State Police worked the accident.
