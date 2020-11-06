Ouachita Hardwood Florring Job Opening

Ouachita Hardwood Flooring has an opening for:
Plant Manager
This is a Senior Level Management position responsible for a manufacturing facility located in Warren AR. This is one of the fastest growing companies in the area that has been in business for over 15 years and is very family oriented.
Applicants should have:
Excellent communication and organizational skills
At least 5 years minimum managerial experience
Manufacturing experience a plus!
This is a Highly Compensated position for the right candidate and offers:
Vacation Plan
Retirement
Bonus Program
Other benefits
Send all resumes to:
Ouachita Hardwood Flooring
501 Pennington St
Warren AR 71671
or email to: mchavez@ouachitahardwood.com
No phone calls please
Paid Advertisement
No comments:
Post a Comment