Ouachita Hardwood Florring Job Opening


Ouachita Hardwood Flooring has an opening for:

Plant Manager

This is a Senior Level Management position responsible for a manufacturing facility located in Warren AR. This is one of the fastest growing companies in the area that has been in business for over 15 years and is very family oriented. 

Applicants should have:

Excellent communication and organizational skills

At least 5 years minimum managerial experience 

Manufacturing experience a plus! 


This is a Highly Compensated position for the right candidate and offers:

Vacation Plan 

Retirement 

Bonus Program 

Other benefits 


Send all resumes to:

Ouachita Hardwood Flooring 

501 Pennington St 

Warren AR 71671

or email to:  mchavez@ouachitahardwood.com

No phone calls please

Paid Advertisement


