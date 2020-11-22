Sunday, November 22, 2020

Pastime: More on those “Singing Majorettes”


By Maylon Rice

As is often the case with a Pastime – another memory immediately starts a new one.

After writing about the “Southern Fried Chicken” served at every Band Banquet following Marching Season each fall, Gloria Williams Alpe, now of Bentonville, followed a social media post saying she and a couple of others in her class – Becky Russell Stephens among the  others -  remembered more about those “Singing Majorettes.”

Just to solidify the fact about the “Southern Fried Chicken,” was the banquet staple, Gloria found in her scrapbook, the 1964-66 band banquet programs. Each was run off  on the high school office spirit master copying images on orange construction paper for covers with a thin piece of white paper again run through the wet spirit master printer -  for a program, stapled to these decorative covers.

at 9:27 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)