Thursday, November 5, 2020

Pastime – When Wayne’s was 2nd most coffee served in Arkansas….


By Maylon Rice

I am back reminiscing about Wayne’s this week.
Wayne’s, when I worked at The Eagle Democrat, was the place to find almost anyone you needed to see about anything.

Paul Whitaker ran the day shift at Wayne’s from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

He ran it like General George S. Patton – in a white chef’s apron with an ever present big bladed knife. 

Paul barked out orders and took few, if any prisoners, if you crossed this fast-moving, gregarious persona.

Few people I have known had as good a time at their job as did Paul Whitaker.

And he WAS a one-man “Welcome Wagon” to Warren and Bradley County for more than 35 years behind the same lunch counter.

Never, did he meet a stranger.

at 9:52 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)