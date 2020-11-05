Pastime – When Wayne’s was 2nd most coffee served in Arkansas….

I am back reminiscing about Wayne’s this week.
Wayne’s, when I worked at The Eagle Democrat, was the place to find almost anyone you needed to see about anything.
Paul Whitaker ran the day shift at Wayne’s from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
He ran it like General George S. Patton – in a white chef’s apron with an ever present big bladed knife.
Paul barked out orders and took few, if any prisoners, if you crossed this fast-moving, gregarious persona.
Few people I have known had as good a time at their job as did Paul Whitaker.
And he WAS a one-man “Welcome Wagon” to Warren and Bradley County for more than 35 years behind the same lunch counter.
Never, did he meet a stranger.
