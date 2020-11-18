Warren JROTC presents program to Warren Rotary

|Pictured are First Sergeant Chad Greenwood, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ashlyn Broughton, and Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish.
Rotarian and Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish introduced the program for the Warren Rotary Club’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17. He introduced JROTC instructor for Warren First Sergeant Chad Greenwood, who presented the program along with Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ashlyn Broughton. First Sergeant Greenwood, a native of Warren and graduate of Hermitage High School, began the program by providing some of his background and how he got involved with the military. He then proceeded to talk about what brought him back to Warren to lead the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Program at WHS. He echoed what Superintendent Cornish said in his introduction about how the program had struggled at WHS in previous years before he took on this role and that numbers within the JROTC have already improved. He spoke about some of his teaching methods and how he was aiming to keep improving the program before he introduced Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ashlyn Broughton. Broughton, a junior at WHS, spoke about her first two years in JROTC and how much things have improved since First Sergeant Greenwood has taken over the program. She also mentioned how excited the JROTC is to help around the community and specifically mentioned how much it means to them to be out in the community and featured in the local papers. They both also mentioned some recent activities the group was involved with, including the Retirement of Colors ceremony on Veterans Day and helping to pressure wash the Bradley County Veterans Museum.
