Plea Bargains From Bradley County Circuit Court

Several plea agreements have been approved by the Bradley County Circuit Court within the past few weeks. Circuit Judge Sam Pope issued the following sentences:
*Terry Leon Reynolds-charge of aggravated assault
30 days on suspended imposition of sentence
court costs and fees, no contact with victim or victim family
*Willie Harleton McDiarmid, Jr.-charge of possession of controlled substance, schedule I/II and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc.
72 months Department of Corrections, fines and fees
*Brad Harrod-charge of violation of hot check law, 12 months suspended, fees and restitution
*John Daniel Sellars-charged with domestic battering in second degree and aggravated assault on family member, 72 months probation and fines and fees
*Malik Omar Boswell-charged of terroristic act, 36 months Department of Corrections, 36 additional months suspended, fees, no contact with victim or victim's family
*Michael Kayton Price-charged with theft of property ( firearm ), breaking and entering, possession of firearm, 12 months Department of Corrections, fines and fees, restitution
Additional plea-charges breaking and entering, theft of property, 60 months Department of Corrections, fines and fees
All cases went through the normal criminal justice process based on evidence presented to the court and agreed to by the defendants.
No comments:
Post a Comment