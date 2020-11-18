Quorum Court meets for November business

Eight of the nine Justices of the Peace took part in the November 16 Quorum Court meeting. One Justice was recovering from surgery and two took part by phone. Justice Bobby Hargraves was elected to preside in the absence of Judge McKinney, who could not attend due to covid-19 guidelines. The Judge was on the phone to provide information as requested.
The first order of business was to call to order the Levying Court to set the millage rates for 2020 to be paid in 2021. There was no increase in any millage and the rates were approved as follows:
County General 5 mills real estate, 5 mills personal
County Road 3 mills real estate, 3 mills personal
Library 1 mill real estate, 1 mill personal
Hospital maintenance .4 mill real estate, .4 mill personal
City of Warren 5 mill real estate, 5 mill personal
City of Hermitage 5 mill real estate, 5 mill personal
City of Banks 1.40 mill real estate, 1.40 mill personal
Warren School District #1 36.50 mill real estate, 36.50 mill personal
Hermitage School District #12 41.50 real estate, 41.50 mill personal
New Edinburg School District #5 38.10 mill real estate, 38.10 mill personal
Improvement District #1 0 mill real estate, 0 mill personal- some delinquent still coming in
The court then moved into regular session and reviewed the previous minutes, the Treasurer's report and Sheriff's report. All were approved.
Justice Hargraves read a report from Judge McKinney. The report talked about the Cares Act grant being submitted, money being requested for internet expansion, and work on the 2021 budget. Judge Mckinney wants people in the South portion of the county to be aware of construction work that will be underway by SATCO expanding fiber lines. The work may be ongoing for several months.
The court then approved three ordinances:
#750-to purchase a trackhoe
#751-to buy four new road graders
#752-to authorize employee bonuses in the amount of $300 per full time employee and
part time Sheriff deputies.
Justice Anders asked the status of the direct salary deposit plan. County Clerk Karen Belin reported it was in place and working.
