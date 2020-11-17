Re-New-ing Edinburg takes part in the Great Arkansas Cleanup

Re-New-ing Edinburg recently participated for the 6th year consecutively in the Great Arkansas Cleanup held annually each fall during September and October sponsored by the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission a Division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
Approximately 29 individuals participated in trash removal by picking up 32.75 miles of roads in and around the New Edinburg Community with 84 bags of trash removed. The 3rd barn quilt for the community was placed behind the Stewart Store located in the New Edinburg Commercial Historic District and additionally 80 tulips bulbs and 80 pansies were placed in the ten flower boxes located throughout the town promoting downtown beautification.
The group wishes to express their thanks to everyone who volunteered and encourages everyone to promote NO LITTERING.
