Recent Fire Department calls

The Warren Fire Department responded to a number of calls within the past week between November 8 and November 12.
November 8, 2020 the Warren Fire Department was called to assist with a lockout. November 10, 2020 the rescue truck answered a call to an accident at 410 Lee Street. November 12, 2020 a response was made to 212 John C. Moss Street for a vehicle fire, due to an electrical shortage. It turned out not to be a fire but 12 firefighters responded.
All residents are reminded to secure a permit or permission prior to outdoor burning in the Warren city limits. For information as to when and how burning can be conducted, call the Warren Fire Department at 870-226-8302. All burning must be done following city ordinance. Fires must be monitored and conducted safely.
