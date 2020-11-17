Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Recent Fire Department calls

The Warren Fire Department responded to a number of calls within the past week between November 8 and November 12.

November 8, 2020 the Warren Fire Department was called to assist with a lockout.  November 10, 2020 the rescue truck answered a call to an accident at 410 Lee Street.  November 12, 2020 a response was made to 212 John C. Moss Street for a vehicle fire, due to an electrical shortage.  It turned out not to be a fire but 12 firefighters responded.

All residents are reminded to secure a permit or permission prior to outdoor burning in the Warren city limits.  For information as to when and how burning can be conducted, call the Warren Fire Department at 870-226-8302.  All burning must be done following city ordinance.  Fires must be monitored and conducted safely.

