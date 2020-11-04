Sandy Doss honored as DAR female Military Veteran of the Year

|Photo--left to right: Lana Pagan, Regent; Sandy Doss, recipient of honors (Branch Librarian); Jeanetta Peek, Chaplain; and Sandra Gatling, Treasurer.
Local Chapter, Captain Robert Abernethy of the Daughters of the American Revolution, honored Warren Branch Librarian, Sandy Doss, by presenting her a certificate as female Military Veteran of the Year. From 1997-2005 she served with the Arkansas Army National Guard and from February 2003 - February 2004 as a medic in Iraq. Furthermore, Doss was presented a collection of nonfiction books about women in the military to be used to educate and inform citizens of the service of women in the military.
