Slight rise in COVID-19 cases in Bradley County just before Thanksgiving

Statewide the trend is even more of a concern, as Saturday Arkansas reported 1,905 new cases, bringing the active case number up to 17,745. That was a new record for the State. Unfortunately, that doesn't include any numbers from Sunday.
Residents are urged to take every precaution possible on Thanksgiving to minimize the risk of the virus spreading. According to the CDC, the more people in attendance at holiday gatherings, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. Social distancing, regular washing of hands, and masks are important for any Thanksgiving gathering.
You can find other recommendations from the CDC by clicking here.
So far Bradley County has had 429 people contract the virus since the pandemic began. Eight locals have died. 379 people have recovered.
Residents are also urged to heed precautions not only due to COVID-19, but also the flu. Get a flu shot soon if you have not done so as of yet.
