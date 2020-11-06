Some details of October 30 West Pine Street accident

October 30, 2020, local first responders and medical personnel were dispatched to a two vehicle accident located on West Pine Street in Warren. This was reportedly near the PotlatchDeltic plant. Upon arrival of local responders, the drivers of both vehicles were provided medical attention and transported to medical facilities in Little Rock. Reports were that both were in stable condition.
Based upon the investigation of the accident, it has been determined that the vehicle driven by Tilton Hill was traveling west bound on West Pine at a high rate of speed. Hill's vehicle crossed the center line striking the other vehicle head on. The investigation remains active and criminal charges are possible upon completion of the investigation.
