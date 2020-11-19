News
Thursday, November 19, 2020
South Arkansas Community College provides students with Thanksgiving dinner
South Arkansas Community College recently provided their Bradley County nursing students and the Bradley adult education students with a free Thanksgiving dinner to show their appreciation for them.
at
2:30 AM
