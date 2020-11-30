Southwest Rural Water to Increase Services Fees

Effective January 1, 2021, Southwest Rural Water system will be increasing miscellaneous service fees. These increases are necessary due to the rising cost of operations and to ensure that the fees are covering the cost to the service provided. Otherwise, that cost would be unfairly recovered from everyone in the customer base. Southwest Rural Water tries to maintain low service fees; however, this increase is necessary to maintain a high level of customer service. This will be the first fee increase for the water system. Delinquent & transfer fees will increase to $35 and Multi-Trip fees are increasing to $25.00. While the department is increasing miscellaneous fees, the water rates will remain the same and this will have no effect on the customer’s monthly bill. For a full list of fees or if you have any questions you may contact Warren Water & Sewer at (870) 226-2321.
Tenay Reep
Manager
