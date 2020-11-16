Veteran running across Arkansas to help promote community and togetherness

|Army veteran Nathaniel Thomas, the Arkansas Running Man, runs down Main Street in Warren Saturday.
Saturday, November 14, 2020, Nathaniel Thomas, known as the Arkansas Running Man, a combat veteran who served in the United States Army during Desert Storm, made his way through Warren as part of his mission to spread light and encouragement while helping to bring the country together.
Thomas is originally from LaGrange, but has been living the past 19 years in Forest City. He has visited over 60 Arkansas towns so far during his trip running around the State and plans on hitting all of the more than 500 before his journey comes to a close.
He drives to each community and then runs between 10 to 20 miles through each town. On Saturday he made a stop at the Warren Veterans Museum. Thomas says part of his mission is to resurrect a sense of community.
You can follow the remainder of his journey on his Facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment