Warren City Council works on budget, street paving, and appointments

Five of the six members of the Warren City Council were present and one attended by phone for the November 9, 2020 regular monthly meeting of the Council. Mayor Pennington presided. The Council approved the minutes of the previous meeting. City Clerk Helen Boswell provided a detailed financial report which was adopted. The city clerk informed the members that local sales taxes are up 2% over last year. The most recent sales tax revenue received includes $78,030.25 for the city tax and $53,178.79 for the city's share of the county tax. A report of the District Court was also submitted.
Mayor Pennington made the following nominations for appointments:
- Rick Stracner was reappointed to the Aviation Commission for five years.
- Curtis Blankinship, Jr. was reappointed to the Parks & Recreation Commission for five years.
- Elaine Wright was reappointed to the Parks & Recreation for five years.
- Rob Reep was appointed to the Parks & Recreation Commission for five years.
The city council confirmed all four appointments.
Janice Smith addressed the council concerning property located on Cloquet Street that has been under discussion for nearly a year. The property in question is a mobile home that has been added on to. It was originally approved but under the restriction that if the owner moved out, the unit could not be rented. It has been rented for some time and has become a code violation in several ways. The city has been trying to get the owner to move the property, but has been unable to do so to this point. The water has been cut off and people continue to live there in violation. The Mayor asked the Building Official to meet with the city attorney and determine what the next legal step is to get the site cleared. The resident will be given a written order to move. The council voiced their desire to get action taken as soon as possible.
Roger George, owner of M & P Insurance addressed the council about his desire to look into purchasing the Old Armory building on Martin Street and renovate it into a new office complex for his agency. The council was told the facility would have to be sold in a public bid process if the council agrees to sell. The members voted to have the Community and Economic Development Committee look into offering it for sale and make a recommendation within 30 days.
Reports were then presented from the Police Chief, Fire Chief, Sanitation Manager, Building Official and Street Foreman. The Street Committee recommended accepting the low bid of $104.50 per ton for paving submitted by Cato Trucking, Asphalt & Pavement, and the council approved the contract. Council Member Emily Moseley, Chairperson of the committee, made the recommendation.
A report was presented by the Community and Economic Development Committee. The committee stated they are finalizing specifications to bid out for an economic development recruiter. Mayor Pennnington reported she is working with UALR to help Warren with planning and targeting economic development. A proposal will be coming back to the council.
Council Member Dorothy Henderson, Chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee submitted detailed information about the proposed city budget for 2021. She spent time going over what was being looked at as presented by the Mayor's Office. Council Member Henderson reported on committee discussions and indicated the committee will meet once or twice more prior to the December Council meeting. The full council was provided written information to review.
Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Wagnon updated the members on repairs and upgrading to city parks and recreation facilities. This included the Martin Street Park and the Baseball/Softball Complex.
Mayor Pennington reported that plans are about ready to go to bid on repairs to the Warren Cultural Center. Both the city and school district are involved in the endeavor.
Announcements were made; The city will be closed for:
Veterans Day November 11, Thanksgiving November 24 and 25
Christmas December 24 and 25
There will be a virtual Arkansas Municipal league conference January 13-15, 2021.
The council voted to pay all October bills and set the next council meeting for Monday, December 14 at 5:30pm. The Agenda meeting will be conducted December 10 at 7:00am.
No comments:
Post a Comment