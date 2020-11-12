Warren JROTC holds retirement of colors ceremony

A good crowd of Veterans and guests were present on the Warren High School Campus Wednesday, November 11 to observe a ceremony of the retirement of colors and to honor our Veterans. JROTC instructors for Warren are Captain Johnny Brown, Retired and First Sergeant Chad Greenwood. Cadet Leadership includes Battalion Commander Cadet Major Ashlyn Broughton, Color Guard Captain Anna Ivey and Rifle Team Captain First Lieutenant Draven Owens. Major Broughton served as Mistress of Ceremonies for the program. TAPS was played by Mr. Bobby Hagler.
Special thanks were extended to Superintendent Bryan Cornish, Assistant Superintendent Carla Wardlaw, the Warren school board, WHS Principal Tiffany Gathen, Assistant Principal Daniel Williams, the Veterans Museum staff, WHS Band, WHS EAST and Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington.
During the program, all Veterans were recognized and Major Broughton was promoted to Lt. Colonel.
To all veterans of all branches:
