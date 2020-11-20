Warren Police Department announcement

Warren Police Chief Shawn Hildreth is urging all residents and businesses to keep all valuables such as tools, lawnmowers and equipment locked securely when not in use. As we transition into the fall and cease doing as much yard work and outdoor activities, do not leave equipment small or large where it can be easily grabbed and stolen. Make sure your home and outbuildings are locked and secured. Do not make it easy to be stolen from. Do not leave valuables in your vehicles and keep them locked when not in use.
The City police are patrolling everyday and night, but do your part to protect your possessions. If you notice any suspicious activity in your neighborhood call 911. If you need a security check call the police department at 226-3703. The Warren PD needs and desires your eyes and ears to help prevent and solve crime.
Have a happy Thanksgiving and Holiday season! City police and fire personnel will be on the job every day, 24 hours per day.
No comments:
Post a Comment