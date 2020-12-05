2001 WHS graduate Glenn Lansdale publishes children's book that has become an Amazon.com #1 New Release

Glenn Lansdale, a 2001 Warren High School graduate and former Warren resident, recently published his debut children's book titled, "Let's Go Fishin'! Charlie's Big Catch," which has become a #1 New Release on amazon.com in the Children's Forest & Tree Books as well as Children's Water Books categories.
According to the amazon description, “Let’s Go Fishin’! Charlie’s Big Catch” is more than just an outdoor adventure for a father and son. This story is a reminder that no time spent together is time wasted. Sharing this book with any child is a great opportunity to bond through an exciting and humorous story in nature with lessons to learn.
Lansdale, now a resident of Florida, graduated from Henderson State University in 2005. After college he spent 15 years working at Walt Disney World in Central Florida in a variety of roles, including as a resort manager and as a Sr. Event Coordinator at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
According to Lansdale, he contemplated a number of stories in the past, but after finding some time over the last few months he decided to put an idea into work. "I chose to publish one of my stories that also focused on finding the opportunities that come from all obstacles," said Lansdale.
Having a #1 new release on amazon is quite the accomplishment for the first-time author. "I was very honored and humbled to see that my children's book ranked #1 in New Releases in a few different categories," he said. "It's a testament to the work I put in and more importantly, the amazing support I've received from family, friends, and my home community of Warren, Arkansas," he continued.
Other books could be coming down the line. Lansdale has plans for other children's stories, "most of them" focusing "on encouraging conversations with children about various topics and lessons to be learned," he said.
Lansdale mentioned that this first publication "is based on events that happened while fishing with my dad as a young boy."
Illustrations for the book were done by Haytham Karim.
To purchase a copy of the book, you can find it on amazon either in paperback or on Kindle.
No comments:
Post a Comment