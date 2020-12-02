A message from the Junior Auxiliary of Warren:

With the Christmas season approaching, the Junior Auxiliary of Warren currently has around 50 children on our Angel Tree Project who are still in need of sponsors. We understand this year has been incredibly trying, which is apparent in our number of angels and may also make it difficult to find enough sponsors. If you could be a blessing by sponsoring an Angel or have any questions, please contact Courtney Sellers at 870-820-4273, or get in touch with any other Junior Auxiliary member. We are so thankful to live in a wonderful community that has proven time and time again to support and provide for our Angels. Thank you for using your time and money to ensure that all of the children in Warren have a very Merry Christmas!
