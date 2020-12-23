AEDI to facilitate engagement in the city of Warren

Press release from Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington:
The Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) will be collaborating and engaging with Warren residents in the coming months to develop a community report regarding the sustainability of Warren. The mission of AEDI is to serve the people of Arkansas by enhancing economic development and improving their quality of life and place. They accomplish this by collaborating with communities and organizations to help them discover and uncover the best sustainable solutions for them by working side by side with them, asking the tough questions and having real conversations with real people.
AEDI will collaborate with the community to develop a strategy for its future success. In this process, AEDI will conduct many different types of community engagement, outreach and analysis in order to obtain the truest picture of Warren from the people who live here. You may see this team at the school, around the city, or in your neighborhood. Their intent is to serve the residents of Warren through a community-driven process, so please engage and share your voice. This improved dialogue will increase and create more effective communication methods, provide a better understanding of the challenges residents and city officials face and help to curate a unified vision for the future of Warren.
No comments:
Post a Comment