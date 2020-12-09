Angie Young's Festival of Tables-St. James A.M.E. Church

November 14, 2020, ST. James A.M.E. Church of Warren conducted a virtual program on the church facebook page, "The Annual Angie Young's Festival of Tables." The program was for fellowship, family and fundraising. The written program stated, "Let us always continue the tradition of fellowship, family and fundraising with the love for the God we serve and each other." Thank you's were given to the committee that put the program together, the table participants and the kitchen committee. Thanks was also expressed to the judges and tabulator.
The program was as follows:
Mistress of Ceremony-Sis. Tenita Shannon-Gragg
Prayer-Sis. Bettye Spears
Scripture-Bro. Dexter Campbell
Welcome-Sis. Chanel Hooper
Occasion-Sis. Yolanda Smith
The Viewing and awards for the tables
Remarks by Sis. Jeanette Hooper, Chairperson
Remarks by Rev. James R. Hooper, Pastor
Benediction
St. James is located at 915 St. James Street in Warren, Arkansas
Rt. Rev. Michael L. Mitchell, Presiding Bishop
Presiding Elder James R. Hopper, Pastor
Sis. Jeanette Hopper, 1st Lady
