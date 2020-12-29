Author presents signed copy of children's book to Hermitage Library

|Author Glenn Lansdale presents Hermitage Branch Manager Lynda Ashworth Greene with a copy of his newly released children's book.
Hermitage Branch Library was honored Wednesday, December 16, 2020 when guest author, Glenn Lansdale, originally from Warren(c/o 2001), but currently residing in Central Florida, came by to present the Library with a signed, first edition copy of his first book titled Let's go Fishin'! Charlie's Big Catch. Glenn took the story line from a fishing adventure he had as a young boy with his dad, John Lansdale, also of Warren. The story focuses on spending time outdoors with those we love and turning obstacles into opportunities to learn. Glenn has more children's story ideas jotted down that he would like to tell in the future; stories that will encourage and teach kids about various topics they will encounter in life.
You can find Glenn's book at Rob Reep Studio on Main Street or on amazon.com where it has garnered several "firsts" such as #1 New Release in Children's Camping Books, #1 New Release in Arkansas Travel Guides, #1 New Release in Children's Water Books and several others as well. In addition, the Hermitage Branch Library and the Warren Branch Library both have copies to check out.
