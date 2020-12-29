Authorities seeking help in solving Christmas Eve burglary at SuperValu

C.I.D. Sergeant Tim Nichols
Press Release
On the date of December 24, 2020 at approximately 5:39 a.m. the Warren Police Department was contacted in reference to a Commercial Burglary at SuperValu.
During the course of the investigation it was determined that the suspect(s) came from the west side of the store and made entry through the front door area. Once entry was made one suspect stood outside the store and was the lookout while the other subject was inside the store. The suspects left the scene a short time later however, approximately 30 minutes later one suspect came back and re-entered the store and stole some more property.
This is an ongoing investigation and leads are being followed however, we ask for your help in solving this crime. This incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. and there were several vehicles in which passed through that area during that time frame including a black passenger car occupied by a unknown black female who stopped at the store at approximately 12:59 a.m. to get a drink. It is not believed that this female subject is involved however, may have seen the suspect(s) in question.
If you or any one you know have information about this Commercial Burglary please do not hesitate to call the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703 and ask for Sergeant Tim Nichols.
