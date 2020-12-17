BCMC Accepts Check from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield for SHARE

|Attached is a picture of (from L to R) Dan Bloodworth of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, BCMC CEO Steve Henson, and Christy Hockaday of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16 Bradley County Medical Center received a $16,200 from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to help sustain the integration and maintenance of the Arkansas State Health Alliance for Records Exchange (SHARE). This money was obtained with help from the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP), which BCMC is a member of. Being a part of SHARE improves how medical facilities exchange patient information, and ensures better continuity of care during patient transfers. Dan Bloodworth and Christy Hockaday from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield made the trip down to Warren to present the check to BCMC Chief Executive Officer Steve Henson.
