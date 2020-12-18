BCMC Acquires New UVC Decontamination Devices from UVC Cleaning Systems

WARREN, Ark. (12/17/20) – Bradley County Medical Center is excited to announce the hospital has purchased three Safezone UVC decontamination devices from UVC Cleaning Systems, Inc., that will expedite the cleaning process for different areas of the hospital, along with destroying and sterilizing air pollutants, bacteria, and viruses including SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.
Two of the mobile units will be used inside the hospital in different areas of the facility where patients are seen. The third one will be used at the BCMC Rural Health Clinic, located across the street from BCMC at 304 East Central Street. All three of the units are on wheels which means they can be transported to different rooms and areas of the hospital throughout the day to decontaminate and disinfect.
It only takes about one minute for this machine to kill the COVID-19 virus in the air and on surfaces in a room. The UVC light is effective in destroying both viruses and bacteria. It will destroy Staph Aureus, MRSA, E. coli, Salmonella, the common cold, Influenza, Clostridium difficile spores, and even bed bugs.
Some routine housekeeping measures are still needed, but these devices will cut the time it takes to decontaminate and disinfect a room from around an hour down to around 15 minutes. No one can be in the room while the machine is in use, but once it is done decontaminating people can immediately enter the room safely. This means the hospital can see more patients during the day and also cut down on time spent in the waiting room.
The purchase of the three Safezone UVC decontamination devices from UVC Cleaning Systems, Inc., are just another way Bradley County Medical Center is committed to keeping you, your family, and our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
