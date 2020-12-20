BCMC Hands Out 2020 Service Awards

WARREN, Ark. (12/18/20) – Bradley County Medical Center handed out its 2020 service awards Friday, Dec. 18 in a small ceremony inside the hospital’s main corridor. CEO Steve Henson handed out the awards to those present and the names of all recipients were recognized as some employee’s work schedules didn’t allow them to attend.
BCMC usually gives out its annual service awards at the Spring Fling, but due to COVID-19 it was pushed back to a later date and scaled down in size. It was then decided to hand them out during BCMC’s Employee’s Christmas Celebration, taking place all month.
The service awards recipients were:
5 Years - Britney Johnson, Caylx Harris, Crystal Price, Dana Sawyer, Lauri Beckner, Michael Crawford, Pam Hoskins, Patrice Boswell, Tabitha Harris, Kassandra Hubanks, Starla Michels, Stephanie Slaughter
10 Years - Stacey Lockett, Lisa Hanson
15 Years - Brenda Bryant, Leeanna Williams, Sharee Williams
20 Years - Helen Newton, Paige Stell, Mary Ann McDougald
25 Years - Glenda Hoyle
30 Years - Nita Green
35 Years - Roy Lephiew
