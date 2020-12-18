Bohemia Cares hosts the give love on Christmas free bike giveaway

(Little Rock, AR) BOHEMIA Cares, a nonprofit organization serving communities in Arkansas. We have hosted our summer enrichment program in Warren since 2018. We love our babies and want to bless the entire community this holiday season. We know that it has been a difficult year, financially for families.
Thanks to a partnership with Rev. Henry Cox of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Mr. Jerry Daniels in part with a DHS Cares Act grant, we will give away bikes to residents in Warren, Arkansas. By applying and receiving FREE bikes, it will put a smile on children’s faces. Families can apply to receive up to four bikes. There will be up to 100 bikes for boys and girls to giveaway.
We are requesting that families complete this online application by 7 PM ON DECEMBER 18: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdf1g2WO338fP_YJY4E-GzP_RFPN8PdyssJY9bakLITd9SA-Q/viewform?usp=pp_url
Important details:
- The program is available to families whose income fall below the Federal Poverty Level who live in Warren, Arkansas.
- APPLICANTS MUST SHOW PROOF OF IDENTITY, RESIDENCE, AND INCOME. Text a screenshot of your PROOF to 501-777-8068. Or scan and email to bohemiacares@gmail.com.
- Acceptable forms of identity and residence are driver’s license, ID card, passport, work ID, library card, credit/debit card, or SNAP benefits card.
- Acceptable proof of residence is a recent utility bill (light, gas, water) or rental agreement.
- Acceptable proof of income are pay stubs, unemployment letter, furloughed letter, social security letter, or most recent tax return.
For more information about BOHEMIA Cares or this program visit: www.bohemiacares.org.
THE BIKE GIVEAWAY WILL BE HELD AT THE UNION HILL BAPTIST CHURCH ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19 AT 1 PM. IT WILL BE A DRIVE-THRU PROCESS. THERE WILL BE NO CONTACT WITH FAMILIES.
