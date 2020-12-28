Bohenia Cares provides bicycles for Warren children

In a pouring rain Saturday morning, December 19, 2020 a long line of families gathered at the invitation of Bohenia Cares, a nonprofit organization that has provided services in Warren in the past, and received new bicycles for their youngsters for Christmas.
Assisting with the distribution was Rev. Henry Cox, Pastor of Union Hill Baptist Church and Mr. Jerry Daniels, a member of Union Hill and President of the Warren School Board. They worked hard unloading the bicycles and helping load them for the families. There were a lot of smiling faces of young kids beaming from the numerous vehicles in line. The bicycles were distributed with social distancing in mind and the operation was managed as a drive-thru.
A big thanks to Bohenia Cares and Union Hill Baptist Church for this act of generosity and service to those in need in Warren.
