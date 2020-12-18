Bradley County celebrates its 180th birthday today

Arkansas's forty-fourth county, Bradley County was created December 18, 1840, out of what was then a much larger Union County. The County was named after Captain Hugh Bradley, a veteran of the War of 1812, an early pioneer in South Arkansas, and an influential early leader.
In the early years of the County, the local government met in Bradley's home northeast of Warren.
The story of Captain Bradley was told in Rob Reep's 2015 film Captain, which can be purchased on amazon here.
