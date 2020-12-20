Bradley County Courthouse Holiday schedule announced

Bradley County Solid Waste Holiday Schedule
Thursday’s December 24th route will be picked up on Wednesday December 23rd and Friday December 25th route will be picked up on Tuesday December 29th. Monday December 28th route will run as normal.
Friday January 1st route will run on Thursday December 31st.
The Landfill will be closed on December 24th, 25th, 28th and on January 1st.
Please have your trash out early on all of the days because we will be running the routes different than usual.
Bradley County would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
No comments:
Post a Comment